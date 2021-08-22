MetaHash Market Cap Hits $35.25 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $35.25 million and $1.04 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,912,691,879 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742,574,077 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

