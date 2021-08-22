Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.18% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $213,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

