Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $103,612.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

