Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Methode Electronics worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

