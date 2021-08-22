MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.