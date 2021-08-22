Micromines (MICRO) Achieves Market Cap of $68,900.02

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Micromines has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Micromines has a market capitalization of $68,900.02 and $83.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00157521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,849.83 or 0.99716638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00907189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.38 or 0.06583934 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

