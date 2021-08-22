Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

