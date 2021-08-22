MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Market Cap of $91.08 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.31 or 0.99759864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.00909585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.85 or 0.06569870 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

