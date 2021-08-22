MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. MiMedx Group comprises about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.71% of MiMedx Group worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

MDXG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 388,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,377. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.64. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.