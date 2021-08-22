Minereum Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $24,964.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,058,376 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

