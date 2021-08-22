Mining Core Coin (MCC) One Day Volume Hits $119.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $17,223.69 and $119.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.89 or 0.99978667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00909830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.99 or 0.06620285 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

