Minter Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,157.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and $10,157.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00098656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.59 or 1.00212433 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,623,012,708 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,803,141 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

