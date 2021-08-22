Minter Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,426.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $16.96 million and $7,426.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00132056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00087864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,619,741,797 coins and its circulating supply is 4,414,532,230 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.