Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $4.18 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00008467 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $325.15 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.80 or 1.00124421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.00912355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06566107 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.