Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Hits $28.09 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.09 million and $99,737.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $371.38 or 0.00741419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.09 or 0.99659466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.15 or 0.00912643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.94 or 0.06557998 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 75,642 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

