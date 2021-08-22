Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $135,476.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.76 or 0.00092643 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $23.00 million and $135,476.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.80 or 1.00124421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.00912355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06566107 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 502,612 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.