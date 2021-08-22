Mist Hits One Day Volume of $3.59 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Mist has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.00824350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048878 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

