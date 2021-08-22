Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

