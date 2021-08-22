Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.