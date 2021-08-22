Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $34.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,582.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

