Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 209,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,414,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

