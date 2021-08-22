Modefi Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and $1.45 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00821679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00047754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,647,449 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

