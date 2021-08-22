Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $60.57 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

