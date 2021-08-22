MonaCoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $108.63 million and $2.92 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,981.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.96 or 0.06666355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.06 or 0.01372624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00377369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00137093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00624123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00336061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00327085 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.