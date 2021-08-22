Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.30). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

