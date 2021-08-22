Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.30). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
