Mooncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.00375545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

