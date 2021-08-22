Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of LON:MGAM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.16). 73,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 374.40. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 417.50 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.