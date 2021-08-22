Morgan Stanley Acquires 284,337 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 1,156.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Atomera worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.50. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

