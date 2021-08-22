Morgan Stanley Acquires 85,581 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Service Properties Trust worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

