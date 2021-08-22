Morgan Stanley Acquires 98,521 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Northwest Bancshares worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI opened at $13.10 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.