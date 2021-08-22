Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 427.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.17% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 453,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

