Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

