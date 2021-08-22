Morgan Stanley Buys 73,634 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 137,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

