Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

