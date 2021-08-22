Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.