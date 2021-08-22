Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.