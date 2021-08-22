Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 605.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

