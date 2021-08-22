Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.85% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.90 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

