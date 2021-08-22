Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFV opened at $92.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $99.15.

