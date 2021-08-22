Morgan Stanley Has $7.66 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $32.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47.

