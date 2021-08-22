Morgan Stanley Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,836,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $36.58 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.09.

