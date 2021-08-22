Morgan Stanley Has $7.87 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000.

BBUS opened at $81.35 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82.

