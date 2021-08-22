Morgan Stanley Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Owens & Minor worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 158.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

