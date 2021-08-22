Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,626 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.