Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 93.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 641.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

