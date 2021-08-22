Morgan Stanley Purchases 120,405 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The E.W. Scripps worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $8,171,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.10.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

