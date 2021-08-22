Morgan Stanley Purchases 182,069 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of QuinStreet worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,129 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,342.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,028 shares of company stock worth $978,521 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QNST opened at $16.68 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

