Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 191.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Embraer worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.01. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

