Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

ABBV stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

