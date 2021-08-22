Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

